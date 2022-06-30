Telcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.59 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $90.04 million and $1.59 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,628,700,558 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

