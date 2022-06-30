Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TLPFY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.77. 15,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,507. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $144.35 and a 12-month high of $229.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4896 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teleperformance to €425.00 ($452.13) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleperformance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.50.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

