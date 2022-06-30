Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $213.50

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 213.50 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 213.50 ($2.62), with a volume of 198746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market cap of £712.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 937.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 10.25 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

