TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.80

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 7200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.64.

TeraGo ( TSE:TGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

