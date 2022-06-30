TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.80

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 7200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.64.
About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
