Terra Reaches Market Cap of $263.14 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00010912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $263.14 million and $202.92 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

