Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.23.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.67. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.20.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,859,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

