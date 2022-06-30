TFG Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $76.60. 228,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,787,620. The stock has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

