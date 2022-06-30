TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $196.06. 14,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,344. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average of $228.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

