TFG Advisers LLC Buys 989 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.19. 832,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,502,891. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.