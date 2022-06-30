TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Hernani LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,972. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.