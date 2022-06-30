TFG Advisers LLC Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.059 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

