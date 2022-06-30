TFG Advisers LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $29.54. 356,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,281,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.