TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSL traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.59. 4,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $186.16 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.64.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

