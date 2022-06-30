TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.31.

Shares of PH stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.57. 7,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,438. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.60. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

