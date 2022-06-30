TFG Advisers LLC Sells 486 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

SO traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.13. 60,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,751. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

