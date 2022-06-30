Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Shares Down 0.7%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.66 and last traded at $51.66. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.3447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

