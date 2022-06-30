The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $35,917,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.57. 6,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,222. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

