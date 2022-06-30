The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $209.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given a $209.00 target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $7.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,336. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

