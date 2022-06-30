The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €106.00 ($112.77) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of PUM opened at €63.92 ($68.00) on Thursday. Puma has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($64.15) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($122.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 29.73.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

