The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

