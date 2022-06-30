The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 163.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 407,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

SHW stock opened at $225.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

