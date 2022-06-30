The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.