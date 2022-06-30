The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.10

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 9788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEGRY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.48) to GBX 2,190 ($26.87) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.49) to GBX 2,020 ($24.78) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,130.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.0652 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

About The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

