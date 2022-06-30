Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after buying an additional 214,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $534.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,739. The company has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $540.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

