THETA (THETA) Price Hits $5.25 on Exchanges

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market cap of $5.25 billion and approximately $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

