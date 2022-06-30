Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.22. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

