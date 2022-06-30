Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $5.94 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

