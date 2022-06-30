Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.