Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,702 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

