Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 86.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $138.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average is $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

