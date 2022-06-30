Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. II-VI makes up approximately 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of II-VI worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in II-VI by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

IIVI opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $75.23.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About II-VI (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.