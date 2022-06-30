Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

