Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.45 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.45 ($0.31). 4,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 117,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.80 ($0.32).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29.

Get Thruvision Group alerts:

In related news, insider Katrina Nurse sold 9,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.40), for a total transaction of £3,165.03 ($3,883.00).

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.