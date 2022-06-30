Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Danske raised Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.53. 13,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337. Thule Group AB has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

