Thunder Token (TT) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012585 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009479 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00211368 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000452 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.