thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.45

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 3765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.86.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

