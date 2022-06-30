Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 1,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

About Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States.

