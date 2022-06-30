Timothy J. Wilmott Purchases 10,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.23. 61,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.25.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

