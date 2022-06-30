Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $492,948.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007488 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

