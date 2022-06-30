TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CEO Buys $25,250.00 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CEO Gerard Barron purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,316,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,469,977.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TMC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 949,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

