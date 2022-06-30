TokenClub Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenClub has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

