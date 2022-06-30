TomoChain (TOMO) Hits Market Cap of $39.87 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last week, TomoChain has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $39.87 million and $4.72 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002274 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00190471 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.05 or 0.01713607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016031 BTC.

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,866,550 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

