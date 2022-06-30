Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMTNF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.