TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.21

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 1933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth $648,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth $128,095,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth $402,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth $74,934,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth $3,852,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

