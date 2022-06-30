Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.

TSCO stock opened at $195.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.32.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.63.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

