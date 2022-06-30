Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,307,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TC Energy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after buying an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,363. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.51%.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

