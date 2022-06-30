Tranchess (CHESS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.12 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $21.06 million and $22.12 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,068.25 or 0.99976634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00037265 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars.

