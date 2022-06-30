Tranchess (CHESS) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, Tranchess has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $21.89 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

