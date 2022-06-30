Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $336.00

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 336 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 347.97 ($4.27), with a volume of 925822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.60 ($4.30).

The stock has a market cap of £532.08 million and a PE ratio of 974.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 440.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 503.99.

In other Tremor International news, insider Ofer Druker sold 17,156 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.26), for a total value of £101,563.52 ($124,602.53).

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

