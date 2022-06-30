Tripio (TRIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00

Tripio (TRIO) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $399,368.60 and $9.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 54.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

